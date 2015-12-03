版本:
Sears Canada same-store sales rise for first time in 2 years

Dec 3 Canadian department store operator Sears Canada Inc said its same-store sales rose 0.4 percent in the third quarter - the first rise in two years - helped by higher sales of major appliances, furniture and mattresses.

The company, whose largest shareholder is Sears Holdings Corp Chief Executive Eddie Lampert and his hedge fund, said its net loss narrowed to C$53.2 million ($39.9 million), or 52 Canadian cents per share, in the quarter ended Oct. 31 from C$118.7 million, or C$1.16 per share, a year earlier. ($1 = C$1.33) (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto and Darshana Sankararaman in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

