Sears Canada same-store sales rise for first time in 2 years

BRIEF-GE reports quarterly continuing operations EPS $0.39
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.46, revenue view $33.63 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Dec 3 Canadian department store operator Sears Canada Inc said its same-store sales rose 0.4 percent in the third quarter - the first rise in two years - helped by higher sales of major appliances, furniture and mattresses.
The company, whose largest shareholder is Sears Holdings Corp Chief Executive Eddie Lampert and his hedge fund, said its net loss narrowed to C$53.2 million ($39.9 million), or 52 Canadian cents per share, in the quarter ended Oct. 31 from C$118.7 million, or C$1.16 per share, a year earlier. ($1 = C$1.33) (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto and Darshana Sankararaman in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.46, revenue view $33.63 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Files for offering of $13.8 million principal amount of our 6.50 pct convertible senior notes due 2019 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2iS1DNA Further company coverage:
MUMBAI, Jan 20 Fairfax Financial Holdings is in early talks to sell 25 percent of India's largest private general insurer ICICI Lombard in a deal that could fetch up to $1 billion, as the Canadian firm looks to cash out and start a new insurance joint venture, sources familiar with the matter said.