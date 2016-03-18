Sears Canada posts profit due to gain from card portfolio sale

March 18 Canadian department store operator
Sears Canada Inc swung to a quarterly profit, helped by
a gain on the termination of a credit card agreement.
Net income for the quarter ended Jan. 30 was C$30.9 million
($24 million) compared with a loss of C$123.6 million a year
earlier.
Sears Canada booked a gain of C$170.7 million from the sale
of JPMorgan & Chase Co's Canadian credit card portfolio
associated with the store operator.
Revenue fell 8.7 percent to C$887.6 million.
($1 = 1.2978 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)