Sears Canada posts bigger quarterly loss

June 8 Canadian department store operator Sears Canada Inc reported a bigger quarterly loss, hurt by a continued drop in sales.

The company's net loss in the first quarter ended April 30 widened to C$63.6 million ($50.2 million), or 62 Canadian cents per share, from C$59.1 million, or 58 Canadian cents, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 14.5 percent to C$595.9 million.

