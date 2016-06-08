Sears Canada posts bigger quarterly loss

REFILE-BRIEF-Premium Income Corp announces year end results
* FY increase in net assets attributable to holders of class a shares amounted to $10.9 million or $1.03 per class a share
June 8 Canadian department store operator Sears Canada Inc reported a bigger quarterly loss, hurt by a continued drop in sales.
The company's net loss in the first quarter ended April 30 widened to C$63.6 million ($50.2 million), or 62 Canadian cents per share, from C$59.1 million, or 58 Canadian cents, a year earlier.
Revenue fell 14.5 percent to C$595.9 million.
($1 = 1.2659 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* Robert Dickey IV has been appointed as chief financial officer
BRASILIA, Jan 17 The Brazilian Air Force is planning to privatize the running of its telecom network used for defense, surveillance and air traffic control, an Air Force spokeswoman said on Tuesday.