UPDATE 1-Sears names new CFO with HR, tech firm background

CHICAGO Aug 16 Sears Holdings Corp (SHLD.O) on Tuesday named former Hewitt Associates Chief Financial Officer Robert Schriesheim to the same role at the retail holding company.

At Hewitt, a human resources company, Schriesheim helped in the acquisition of Hewitt by insurance and HR firm Aon Corp (AON.N).

Schriesheim, 51, has also been CFO of Lawson Software.

Bill Phelan, who has been acting as Sears' interim CFO, will remain with the company, Sears said. (Reporting by Eunju Lie, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)

