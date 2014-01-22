Sears closes Chicago flagship store as it moves to online retail

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Jan 21 Sears Holdings Corp is
closing its downtown Chicago flagship outlet in April, the
latest move by the retailer to cut the number of its stores as
it relies more on online retailing.
The store has lost "millions of dollars" since opening in
2001, a Sears spokesman said on Tuesday. The closing will leave
Sears' namesake chain without a store in the downtown core of
its hometown. Sears is based in suburban Hoffman Estates,
Illinois. It has three other stores in Chicago.
In a blog post on Tuesday, hedge fund manager Edward
Lampert, who is Sears' CEO and top shareholder, said store
closings are necessary because shoppers' habits are changing as
they buy more online.
"The consensus about decreased store traffic also highlights
another decision that has steered our work: we very often need
less space to serve our members better and we may need fewer
locations as well," Lampert said.
"As difficult as these changes are, we believe the
alternative of failing to plan for or even see where the retail
industry is heading would be far, far worse."
Sears reported a 9.2 percent decline in comparable sales for
the holiday season at its namesake chain, the latest poor
showing by the retailer. The company also operates the Kmart
discount chain
Sears Holdings has closed about 300 U.S. stores since 2010.
The company has about 2,000 Sears and Kmart locations in the
United States.
Other retailers are also closing stores. J.C. Penney Co Inc
announced last week that it was closing 33 of its 1,100
stores. Macy's Inc is closing five stores, although it
plans to open eight new locations.
The news of the Chicago store closing was first reported by
Crain's.