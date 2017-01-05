Stanley Black & Decker to buy Sears' Craftsman brand for $900 mln

BRIEF-OnDeck announces extension of $100 mln credit facility with SunTrust Bank
* OnDeck announces extension of $100 million credit facility with SunTrust Bank
Jan 5 Power tool maker Stanley Black & Decker Inc said it agreed to buy Sears Holdings Corp's Craftsman tool brand for $900 million in cash.
Sears had been looking at options for its tools business as it struggles to stanch a year-long decline in sales. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
* Unum Group's board of directors authorizes $750 million share repurchase
* Mid-Con Energy Partners LP says its lender group reaffirmed partnership's $140 million borrowing base as part of regularly scheduled semi-annual redetermination