Stanley Black & Decker to buy Sears' Craftsman brand for $900 mln

Jan 5 Power tool maker Stanley Black & Decker Inc said it agreed to buy Sears Holdings Corp's Craftsman tool brand for $900 million in cash.

Sears had been looking at options for its tools business as it struggles to stanch a year-long decline in sales. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
