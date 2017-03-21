版本:
Sears raises doubts about ability to continue as going concern

March 21 Beleaguered retailer Sears Holdings Corp on Tuesday warned about its ability to continue as a going concern.

"Our historical operating results indicate substantial doubt exists related to the company's ability to continue as a going concern," Sears said in the annual report for the fiscal year ended Jan. 28. (bit.ly/2mRUcce)

However, Sears said actions taken to boost liquidity during the year, including the sale of the Craftsman tool brand to power tool maker Stanley Black & Decker Inc, could mitigate the going concern doubt. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
