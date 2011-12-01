UPDATE 3-Ohio offers $400 mln to win Sears offices: source

* Ohio woos Sears to relocate headquarters from Illinois

* Illinois state house voted down Sears tax relief

* Sears reassures employees "the fight is not over"

* Shares down 4.2 percent

By Dhanya Skariachan

Dec 1 Ohio has offered $400 million in incentives to Sears Holdings Corp to get the retailer to relocate its headquarters from Illinois to Ohio, a source familiar with the discussions told Reuters.

The offer adds a twist to a months-long tussle between Illinois political leaders and large companies over a steep rise in Illinois corporate taxes enacted this year.

Earlier this week, the Illinois House of Representatives voted down a proposal that would have given $100 million in tax relief to CME Group Inc and Sears, which have threatened to move to other states following the tax hike.

Sears declined to comment on Thursday. Its shares were down 4.2 percent at $57.82 in afternoon trade.

On Wednesday, the parent of Sears department stores and the Kmart chain issued an internal memo to employees at its Hoffman Estates, Illinois, headquarters saying it was committed to looking at all options.

"We are disappointed that the legislature was not able to reach agreement and pass a package that will help us remain an Illinois company," the company said in the memo, a copy of which was obtained by Reuters.

"We received solid support for our portion of the legislation and are hopeful that the unrelated issues ... will be resolved in short order by prudent leadership.

"The fight is not over, and we continue to work toward a resolution. Yesterday was another step in this process. But a final decision has not yet been made," the memo said.

The Illinois House voted 99-to-8 to kill a $250 million tax relief package that supporters said would spread benefits to individual taxpayers and small businesses.

Earlier, the state Senate voted 36-18 in favor of the package.

Sears has received proposals from about a third of the 50 U.S. states, and company executives have visited Columbus, Ohio, and Austin, Texas, to explore possible sites, a Sears spokesman told Reuters earlier this week.

Some observers played down the possibility of the retailer moving out of Illinois, where it has deep roots dating to its beginnings in the 19th century as a catalog company selling all manner of clothing, furniture, household goods and jewelry by mail.

"I think Illinois will come forward with a deal and they will stay," Morningstar analyst Paul Swinand said.

While the Illinois legislature does not come back into session until January, Senate President John Cullerton said there is still time to pass tax relief since it would not take effect until the next fiscal year, which begins July 1, 2012.

But another analyst forecast Sears would take the money another state puts on the table and move.

"I do think they will move out, both to reduce their otherwise crushing Illinois tax bill and as a passive downsizing method since they will offer relocation packages to only some employees," said Craig Johnson, president of consulting firm Customer Growth Partners.

"I'm not convinced that they will move to Ohio. Texas is, of course, a possibility, but I suspect they're also taking a look at Virginia, which is both business-friendly and is close to where (Chairman Edward) Lampert and (CEO Lou) D'Ambrosio are from," Johnson said.