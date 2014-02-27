Sears reports a holiday quarter net loss

BRIEF-Viacom Inc announces launch of Global Product Development Group
Feb 27 Sears Holdings Corp on Thursday reported that its sales for the holiday quarter fell sharply at its namesake department store chain and Kmart discount chain.
The retailer reported a net loss of $358 million, or $3.37 a share, in the quarter ended Feb. 1, compared to a loss of $489 million, or $4.61 share, a year earlier.
Sales fell 13.6 percent to $10.59 billion.
On an adjusted basis, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, were $12 million during the quarter, down from $429 million a year earlier.
April 25 Tensions between Elliott Management and specialty metals maker Arconic Inc escalated on Tuesday, as the hedge fund spurned a truce offered by the company and urged shareholders to elect all four of its director nominees.
BOSTON/DETROIT, April 25 Greenlight Capital, which has been pressuring General Motors Co to restructure its share class, said on Tuesday it believed the automaker's shareholders "will vote with their wallets" on the hedge fund's two-class stock proposal and slate of board nominees.