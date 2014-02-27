版本:
Sears reports a holiday quarter net loss

Feb 27 Sears Holdings Corp on Thursday reported that its sales for the holiday quarter fell sharply at its namesake department store chain and Kmart discount chain.

The retailer reported a net loss of $358 million, or $3.37 a share, in the quarter ended Feb. 1, compared to a loss of $489 million, or $4.61 share, a year earlier.

Sales fell 13.6 percent to $10.59 billion.

On an adjusted basis, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, were $12 million during the quarter, down from $429 million a year earlier.
