Sears Holdings taps Gymboree exec to head Sears unit, boost membership

July 14 Sears Holdings Corp has hired a
former Levi Strauss & Co executive to head its Sears
business as it looks to revive sales through its customer
loyalty program.
Joelle Maher, who will be named president and chief member
officer of the Sears business, will be responsible for aligning
the operations of the Sears department store chain with Sears
Holdings' "Shop Your Way" business strategy, the company said on
Tuesday.
Before joining Sears Holdings, Maher was chief operating
officer at children's apparel retailer Gymboree Corp
.
Sears Holdings Chief Executive Eddie Lampert is looking to
use the Shop Your Way program to squeeze more out of customers
as the company shrinks its store base, spinning off some of its
stores into a real estate investment trust and entering into
sale and leaseback deals with mall operators.
Members of Shop Your Way, which offers points and tailored
deals, accounted for 74 percent of the company's sales in 2014.
Sears Holdings does not disclose its member count under the
program, but says the number is in "tens of millions".
Sales in the company's Sears business slid 14.5 percent in
the quarter ended May 2, accounting for nearly two-thirds of its
total revenue.
Sears shares were down 0.6 percent at $23.53 in morning
trading on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.
