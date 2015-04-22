Sears taps ex-Rouse COO to head $2.5 billion property trust

April 22 Sears Holdings Corp said it
hired the former chief operating officer of Rouse Properties Inc
to head a real estate investment trust being formed by
the struggling retailer to buy some of its stores and generate
$2.5 billion in cash.
Benjamin Schall, 40, will become chief executive of the
Sears REIT, called Seritage Growth Properties, on May 4, the
retailer said in a statement.
During a three-year stint as COO of Rouse, a publicly traded
REIT, Schall oversaw the operations of 35 malls in 21 states.
Prior to that, he was a senior executive at Vornado Realty
Trust, Sears said.
Sears aims to raise $2.5 billion through the REIT, which
will be sold to existing shareholders via a rights offering. The
REIT is set to purchase and lease back 254 Sears and Kmart
stores.
The transaction, which Sears said will be completed by June
1, is the latest step by Chief Executive Eddie Lampert to shore
up the retailer's finances after it lost about $7 billion over
the past four years.
"Ben's deep experience and industry relationships will allow
us to accelerate our efforts to reduce the operating footprint
of our stores while capitalizing on the value of the underlying
real estate," Lampert said in the statement.
(Reporting by Nathan Layne. Editing by Andre Grenon)