Sears taps ex-Rouse COO to head $2.5 billion property trust

April 22 Sears Holdings Corp said it hired the former chief operating officer of Rouse Properties Inc to head a real estate investment trust being formed by the struggling retailer to buy some of its stores and generate $2.5 billion in cash.

Benjamin Schall, 40, will become chief executive of the Sears REIT, called Seritage Growth Properties, on May 4, the retailer said in a statement.

During a three-year stint as COO of Rouse, a publicly traded REIT, Schall oversaw the operations of 35 malls in 21 states. Prior to that, he was a senior executive at Vornado Realty Trust, Sears said.

Sears aims to raise $2.5 billion through the REIT, which will be sold to existing shareholders via a rights offering. The REIT is set to purchase and lease back 254 Sears and Kmart stores.

The transaction, which Sears said will be completed by June 1, is the latest step by Chief Executive Eddie Lampert to shore up the retailer's finances after it lost about $7 billion over the past four years.

"Ben's deep experience and industry relationships will allow us to accelerate our efforts to reduce the operating footprint of our stores while capitalizing on the value of the underlying real estate," Lampert said in the statement. (Reporting by Nathan Layne. Editing by Andre Grenon)