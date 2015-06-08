Sears quarterly loss narrows

UPDATE 1-Foxconn CEO says investment for display plant in U.S. would exceed $7 bln
* Has considered plan for years; leaked by Softbank in December (Adds further comment from Foxconn CEO)
June 8 Sears Holdings Corp reported a smaller first-quarter loss as its Kmart chain and Sears department stores discounted less.
The company, which plans to spin off about 235 stores into a real estate investment trust (REIT), said it expected to launch a rights offering to buy shares in the REIT on Friday. The offering is expected to raise $2.6 billion, Sears said.
Net loss attributable to Sears shareholders narrowed to $303 million, or $2.85 per share, in the quarter ended May 2, from $402 million, or $3.79 per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell 25.3 percent to $5.88 billion.
The company's shares were up 3 percent in premarket trading. (Reporting by Nathan Layne in Chicago and Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)
* Has considered plan for years; leaked by Softbank in December (Adds further comment from Foxconn CEO)
KINSHASA, Jan 22 China Molybdenum Co Ltd (CMOC) said on Sunday that it has signed an agreement with Chinese private equity firm BHR to support BHR's acquisition of a 24 percent stake in Democratic Republic of Congo's giant Tenke copper mine.
WASHINGTON, Jan 21 President Donald Trump is ordering federal agencies to undermine Obamacare through regulatory action, a move that could weaken enforcement of the requirement for Americans to buy health coverage and give insurers leeway to drop some benefits.