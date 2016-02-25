版本:
Sears fourth quarter loss widens as sales keep falling

Feb 25 Sears Holdings Corp reported a deeper quarterly net loss on Thursday as falling sales during the crucial holiday season and an impairment charge overshadowed efforts by the retailer to slash costs.

The owner of the Sears department store and Kmart discount store chains said its net loss attributable to shareholders came to $580 million in the fourth quarter ended on Jan. 31 from $159 million a year earlier.

The results were in line with an estimate by the company, unveiled on Feb. 9, for a net loss of between $525 million and $625 million in the quarter. (Reporting by Nathan Layne; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

