版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 26日 星期四 18:10 BJT

Sears posts bigger loss, exploring options for two businesses

May 26 Sears Holdings Corp reported a bigger net loss as sales fell and said it was exploring potential partnerships or other deals for its unit that holds the Kenmore, Craftsman and DieHard brands and its Sears Home Services business.

The company said net loss attributable to shareholders widened to $471 million, or $4.41 per share, in the first quarter ended on April 30 from $303 million, or $2.85 per share, a year earlier.

The company also said Chief Financial Officer Robert Schriesheim was leaving to pursue other opportunities. (reporting by Nathan Layne in Chicago and Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐