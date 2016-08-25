UPDATE 1-Sears to take more debt from CEO's hedge fund, posts loss

(Adds details)
Aug 25 Struggling retailer Sears Holdings Corp
posted a quarterly net loss, and the company said it
accepted additional debt financing of $300 million from
billionaire Chief Executive Edward Lampert's hedge fund.
The company had said in April that it had obtained a $500
million loan to fund a transformation and Lampert's hedge fund,
ESL Investments, had provided $125 million of the initial $250
million.
Under the latest proposal, the company may also take an
additional $200 million of debt from other investors.
Sears also said on Thursday it received interest for Sears
Home Services business and the unit that houses the Kenmore
appliance, Craftsman tools and DieHard vehicle battery brands
from potential partners including retailers, original equipment
manufacturers and financial investors.
The company said in May it was exploring options for the
businesses.
The new debt from ESL, also a large shareholder in the
company along with Lampert, is secured by a junior lien against
the company's inventory, receivables and other working capital,
Sears said.
Once the largest U.S. retailer, Sears has lost its standing
as customers move to online shopping or rivals such as Wal-Mart
Stores Inc.
The owner of the Sears department store and Kmart discount
store chains reported a 5.2 percent drop in comparable store
sales for the second quarter ended July 30.
The company posted a net loss attributable to shareholders
of $395 million, or $3.70 per share, in the quarter, compared
with a profit of $208 million, or $1.84 per share, a year
earlier.
Excluding items, the company reported a net loss of $2.03
per share.
