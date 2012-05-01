UPDATE 2-Sears profit forecast cheers investors

* Sees smaller same-store sales declines in Q1
* Shares up 11.7 percent
By Dhanya Skariachan
May 1 Retailer Sears Holdings gave a
stronger-than-expected quarterly outlook as it benefited from
fewer appliance discounts and improved sales of higher-margin
goods like apparel and footwear, sending its shares up nearly 12
percent.
The news on Tuesday, the day before the company's annual
shareholder meeting, surprised some analysts who were looking
for an improvement in earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation and amortization only later in the year.
The operator of Sears department stores and the Kmart
discount chain said it expected to report EBITDA of $135 million
to $195 million, excluding special items, for the first quarter
ended on April 28.
"The results are certainly encouraging; there's no doubt
about it," said Imperial Capital Managing Director Mary Ross
Gilbert, who was looking for EBITDA of $45 million, and about
$55 million to $115 million after adjusting for pension funding
costs.
"We were expecting the vast majority of the improvement to
come in the fourth quarter," Gilbert said.
Sears now expects a 1.3 percent drop in sales at stores open
at least a year in the first quarter. That is an improvement
over the 3.4 percent decline of the fourth quarter and the
year-earlier 3.6 percent fall.
"While these results are a nice recovery from the fourth
quarter, they still do not point to the cash flow trends
necessary to finance the business without selling additional
assets," Credit Suisse analyst Gary Balter said.
The retailer, which is controlled by Chairman Edward
Lampert, in February announced plans to raise cash by selling
some prime real estate and spinning off its Sears Hometown and
Outlet businesses and certain hardware stores.
Both Balter and Gilbert worried about the company's future
cash needs, especially in 2013, when it faces higher pension
costs.
Balter estimated Sears would need about $1.4 billion in
EBITDA next year, assuming no change in working capital and no
asset sales to offset pension, interest, and capital
expenditures.
"That remains the challenge and is why we believe that
further dismemberment of this chain, including spinning off
Canada and selling or spinning Lands' End remains likely,"
Balter said.
Sears expects to report net income between $155 million and
$195 million, or $1.46 to $1.84 a share, for the quarter,
compared with a year-earlier net loss of $165 million, or $1.53
a share.
The first-quarter profit outlook includes about $235 million
of gains from the sale of certain U.S. and Canadian stores, the
company said.
Sears sees same-store sales dropping 1.6 percent at its
Kmart unit and 1 percent at its namesake department stores in
the United States on weak electronics sales.
Its Canadian arm, Sears Canada, also expects to
report a same-store sales decline of 6.2 percent for the
quarter, mainly due to weak demand for electronics, home decor,
hardware and apparel.
Sears will report its first-quarter results around May 17,
it said in a statement on Tuesday.
Shares of Sears were up 11.7 percent at $60.05 in early
trading.