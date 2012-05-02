Sears to invest in its rewards program, stores

| HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill.
HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. May 2 Sears Holdings Corp
Chairman Edward Lampert laid out a blueprint for
boosting results, calling for everything from investing millions
of dollars in the company's "Shop Your Way" rewards program to
improving the layout and signs in its stores.
The plans, unveiled at Sears Holdings' annual meeting on
Wednesday, come after years of criticism that the company has
underinvested in its stores, resulting in sales declines every
year since Lampert combined storied Sears with Kmart in 2005.
"We are not here to just survive. We are here to transform,"
Lampert, who is also the largest shareholder of the company,
told shareholders at the company's headquarters in Hoffman
Estates, Illinois.
Sears is also looking for more opportunities to sell its
brands in new geographies outside its own stores.
When asked if its Lands' End brand were up for sale, Lampert
said there was always a possibility that the business "could be
separated."
The annual shareholder meeting came a day after the retailer
surprised some on Wall Street by issuing a better-than-expected
outlook for earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization for the quarter that ended on April 28.