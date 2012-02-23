UPDATE 2-Sears plans rights offering; shares jump 10 pct

* To separate Sears Hometown, outlets businesses
* Shares up 10 pct in premarket trade
By Dhanya Skariachan
Feb 23 Sears Holdings Corp
announced steps to reassure investors about its ability to pay
down debt, sending its shares up 10 percent in premarket
trade.
The operator of Sears department stores and the Kmart
discount chain said it intends to separate its Sears
Hometown and Outlet Businesses and certain hardware stores
through a rights offering expected to raise $400 million to $500
million.
The rights will entitle holders to purchase shares in the
combined Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores businesses and certain
hardware stores and will be transferred to holders of Sears
Holdings common stock.
Sears also said it had reached a deal to sell 11 stores
to General Growth Properties Inc.
The actions come at a time when business lenders such
as CIT Group Inc are keeping Sears on a tight leash.
"The actions of the asset sales and business
separations of the outlets and hometown stores is management
showing the Street that it can pull liquidity levers if it so
chooses," Morningstar analyst Paul Swinand said.
Sales at the company have fallen every year since
it was formed by hedge fund manager Edward Lampert in 2005
through the merger of two of the most iconic American chains in
an $11 billion deal.
Sears reported a big quarterly net loss on Thursday
after a poor showing during the holiday season. The net loss was
$2.4 billion, or $22.47 a share, after a number of one-time
charges, compared with a profit of $374 million, or $3.43 a
share, a year earlier.
Excluding one-time items, Sears earned 54 cents a
share.
Sales fell $518 million to $12.5 billion for the
quarter, ended Jan. 28. Sales at its U.S. stores open
at least a year fell 3.4 percent, including a 4.1 percent
decline at its namesake department stores and a 2.7 percent fall
at Kmart.
On Wednesday, the company's Canadian unit, Sears Canada
Inc, posted a more than 50 percent drop in quarterly
earnings.
"One of my big concerns is still Sears Canada, which
was a jewel but is now looking like it's going south too,"
Swinand said.