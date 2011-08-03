UPDATE 4-Sears hires former FreshDirect exec as CMO-memo

* Names Monica Woo as VP and chief marketing officer: memo
* Appointment effective Aug. 15
* Lampert sees online as Sears' savior: analyst
* Sears shares pare some losses, down 0.6 pct
By Dhanya Skariachan
NEW YORK, Aug 3 Retailer Sears Holdings Corp
(SHLD.O) has named former FreshDirect executive Monica Woo to
be vice president and chief marketing officer, filling a post
that has been vacant since January 2010, according to an
internal memo obtained by Reuters.
The news comes at a time when the parent of Sears
department stores and the Kmart discount chain faces tremendous
pressure to upgrade its stores and improve its merchandise mix
and customer service.
Sales at the company, where hedge fund manager Edward
Lampert is chairman and the biggest shareholder, have fallen
every year since it was formed through the merger of Sears and
Kmart in 2005.
Woo will be responsible for the overall marketing, brand
and advertising programs for Sears, the memo showed. Her
appointment takes effect Aug. 15.
She most recently was the chief marketing and strategy
officer of U.S. online grocer FreshDirect.
"I think it's more confirmation that Lampert sees online as
Sears' savior," Morningstar analyst Paul Swinand said.
Woo's experience should help Sears as it steps up its
efforts to boost its online business.
"She's a hotter property than the recent CEO hire (Lou
D'Ambrosio)," Swinand said of Woo. "So it's mildly encouraging
that she's joined."
Sears Holdings has had trouble hiring executives since
Lampert is seen as being difficult to work with and does not
want to pay too much, Swinand said.
"The risk to the joining executive is high, since results
have been weak," he added.
Woo's appointment is just the latest management change at
Sears. D'Ambrosio joined the company in February, ending Sears'
three-year search for a new chief executive. Three months
later, its chief financial officer resigned.
Woo will replace Don Hamblen, who left Sears in January
2010 to join Family Dollar Stores Inc FDO.N. She will report
to David Friedman, senior vice president and president of
Sears' marketing business, who joined the company last year.
Woo has also held senior positions in e-commerce, financial
services and consumer packaged goods, including president of
the consumer floral division of 1-800-Flowers.com Inc (FLWS.O),
CMO of Deutsche Bank AG's (DBKGn.DE) online retail bank in
Latin America and president of global brands for Bacardi Ltd.
Sears shares recovered some losses on the news and were
down 39 cents or 0.6 percent at $67.69 in Nasdaq trading.
Earlier, they traded as low as $66.52.
