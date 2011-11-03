Sears marketing president to leave - source

NEW YORK Nov 3 Retailer Sears Holdings Corp's (SHLD.O) president of marketing, Dave Friedman, will be leaving the company to pursue other opportunities, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The news comes just a little more than a year after the parent of Sears department stores and the Kmart discount chain appointed Friedman to the top marketing post.

The retailer has also named Imran Jooma to lead its online, marketing, financial services and pricing business units, a separate memo from Chief Executive Officer Lou D'Ambrosio showed. Jooma was most recently president of e-commerce at Sears.

Friedman has agreed to support Jooma during the transition and assist during the important holiday season, the source said. (Reporting by Dhanya Skariachan, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)