KMART pays $1.4 mln over allegations it illegally lured Medicare beneficiaries - U.S. Justice Department

WASHINGTON, Sept 1 KMART Corp., a U.S. discount department chain owned by Sears Holdings Corp, has paid $1.4 million to resolve allegations it violated the False Claims Act, the U.S. Justice Department said on Tuesday.

The company illegally used drug manufacturer coupons and gasoline discounts to convince beneficiaries of the Medicare healthcare insurance program for the elderly to fill their prescriptions at its pharmacies, according to the Justice Department. (Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Sandra Maler)

