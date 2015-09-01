KMART pays $1.4 mln over allegations it illegally lured Medicare beneficiaries - U.S. Justice Department

BRIEF-Ames National qtrly earnings per share $0.43
* Q4 net interest income totaled $10.03 million an increase of $141,000, or 1%, compared to same quarter a year ago Source text: [http://bit.ly/2jHXRKQ] Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Sept 1 KMART Corp., a U.S. discount department chain owned by Sears Holdings Corp, has paid $1.4 million to resolve allegations it violated the False Claims Act, the U.S. Justice Department said on Tuesday.
The company illegally used drug manufacturer coupons and gasoline discounts to convince beneficiaries of the Medicare healthcare insurance program for the elderly to fill their prescriptions at its pharmacies, according to the Justice Department. (Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Sandra Maler)
HOUSTON, Jan 20 Commodities trader and investor TrailStone Group has purchased Cargill Inc's gas and power trading group, three sources familiar with the deal said this week.
* Orbimed Advisors Llc reports 18.8 percent stake in Viewray Inc as of January 18, 2017 versus 22.6 percent stake as of August 22, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2kbwQkd] Further company coverage: