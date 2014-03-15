Sears' board approves spinning off Lands' End clothing business

March 14 Eddie Lampert-controlled Sears Holdings
Corp said on Friday its board approved the spin off on
April 4 of its Lands' End clothing business.
The deal, which was announced in December, will make Lands'
End an independent, publicly traded company on the Nasdaq stock
exchange under the symbol LE.
Lands' End sells casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and
home products online, through catalogs and in stores.
Sears stockholders on record as of March 24 will receive
about 0.3 shares of Lands' End common stock for each share of
Sears they own.
Lands' End is the latest asset that Sears has shed as it
struggles with mounting operating losses and declining sales
Sears spun off its Orchard Supply Hardware Stores unit in
2011 and its Sears Hometown and Outlet business in 2012. The
company continues to operate its Sears department stores and the
Kmart discount chain.
Lands' End will pay a $500 million dividend to Sears before
the spin-off financed by a new senior secured term loan. Lands'
End may also borrow up to $175 million for working capital
through an asset-based senior secured revolving credit facility,
Sears said.