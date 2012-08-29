LyondellBasell to replace Sears in S&P 500

Aug 29 S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC said it will
replace retailer Sears Holdings Corp with chemical
maker LyondellBasell Industries NV in its S&P 500 index
after the closing of trading on Sept. 4.
"Sears' public float has been well below the 50 percent
threshold for inclusion for an extended period of time and is no
longer considered representative of the index," S&P Dow Jones
Indices said in a statement.
LyondellBasell's shares were up 4 percent at $49.20 in
extended trading, while those of Sears, which operates its
namesake department stores and the Kmart discount chain, were
down 2 percent.
Sears' shares closed at $57.45 on the Nasdaq and
LyondellBasell's at $47.29 on the New York Stock Exchange on
Wednesday.