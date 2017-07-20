FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sears to sell Kenmore appliances on Amazon
调查：主要央行为收紧政策预热 尽管通胀仍不温不火
中企海外投资"有控有扶" 政策频繁转向或增加企业决策难度
109家中企上榜世界财富500强 阿里巴巴和腾讯首次入榜
2017年7月20日 / 下午12点30分 / 1 天前

Sears to sell Kenmore appliances on Amazon

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 20 (Reuters) - Sears Holdings Corp said its Kenmore brand of home appliances would now be available on Amazon.com, sending the struggling retailer's shares up 7 percent in premarket trading on Thursday.

The retailer also said it had integrated "smart" appliances from the Kenmore brand, such as connected room air conditioners, with Alexa, Amazon's digital assistant that responds to voice commands.

The agreement with Amazon marks the broadest distribution of Kenmore's products outside Sears stores and related online platforms, the retailer said.

The deal could give a fillip to sales at Sears, which was once the largest U.S. retailer but has suffered falling sales and profits in recent years amid intensifying competition from Wal-Mart Stores Inc and Amazon.com Inc.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

