FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 天前
RPT-UPDATE 2-Sears to sell Kenmore appliances on Amazon; shares jump
#路透调查
#“通俄门”
#G20汉堡峰会
#半岛局势
#图片精选
频道
专题
调查：主要央行为收紧政策预热 尽管通胀仍不温不火
路透调查
调查：主要央行为收紧政策预热 尽管通胀仍不温不火
中企海外投资“有控有扶” 政策频繁转向或增加企业决策难度
深度分析
中企海外投资“有控有扶” 政策频繁转向或增加企业决策难度
109家中企上榜世界财富500强 阿里巴巴和腾讯首次入榜
中国财经
109家中企上榜世界财富500强 阿里巴巴和腾讯首次入榜
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月20日 / 下午3点55分 / 1 天前

RPT-UPDATE 2-Sears to sell Kenmore appliances on Amazon; shares jump

路透新闻部

3 分钟阅读

(Repeats to additional subscribers with no change to text)

* Stock set for best day in about 4 months

* Move to Amazon comes amid store closures

* Deal could provide modest boost to sales - analysts

By Sruthi Ramakrishnan

July 20 (Reuters) - Sears Holdings Corp's shares soared as much as 24 percent after the struggling retailer said it would sell its Kenmore home appliances on Amazon.com and integrate the brand's smart gadgets with the online giant's Alexa digital assistant.

The deal will expand the distribution reach of Kenmore products at a time when the retailer is shutting stores following years of declining sales amid intensifying competition from Wal-Mart Stores Inc and Amazon.

Sears sells big-ticket Kenmore appliances such as refrigerators and air-conditioners only in its Sears, Kmart and Sears Hometown stores.

Sears, which flagged doubts earlier this year about its ability to remain in business, said this month it would shut 43 stores, in addition to the 150 it announced in January.

Sears' stock pared some of the early gains but was still up 14 percent, on track for its best day in about four months.

Syncing Kenmore gadgets with Alexa, which will allow users to control the gadgets with voice commands, could add to the brand's appeal.

The deal to sell Alexa-activated devices could provide a modest boost to Sears' sagging sales, Retail Metrics President Ken Perkins said.

Sears joins an increasing number of retailers and manufacturers, including Whirlpool Corp, Ford Motor Co and Starbucks, which are integrating their products with Alexa as they look to garner sales through the popular digital assistant.

Alexa controls Amazon Echo, a speaker which lets the user call a cab, order pizza or shop on Amazon among other things.

Sears' deal with Amazon could even eat into in-store sales and hit margins, warned Neil Saunders, managing director of retail at research firm GlobalData.

"It puts Sears into a marketplace that is very price competitive and where fulfillment costs are high; this is something that may be challenging for margins."

The move, nevertheless, underscores the broader trend of store-based retailers increasingly looking to sell more online.

Footwear maker Nike Inc also said last month it would start selling a limited product assortment directly on Amazon, rather than through third-party and unlicensed dealers. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below