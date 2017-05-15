Sears' Lampert lashes out at supplier's threat to end agreement

May 15 Sears Holdings Corp Chief
Executive Officer Edward Lampert lashed out at a supplier, which
has threatened to terminate a supply deal with the struggling
retailer.
Sears will fight back against suppliers "trying to take
unfair advantage" of the company's problems chronicled in the
media, Lampert said in a blog post on Monday. (bit.ly/2pO05Zs)
Lampert's outburst was targeted at One World, which has
threatened to file a lawsuit to end the agreement.
One World, which is a unit of Hong Kong-based Techtronic
Industries, makes power tools and related accessories
for Sears' Craftsman brand.
Sears sold Craftsman to Stanley Black & Decker Inc
in March, but the retailer will continue to sell the brand's
products through a perpetual license from Stanley B&D.
Techtronic was not immediately available to comment outside
of business hours.
Lampert said the company had always met its payment
obligations to vendors and had paid One World more than $868
million since inking the supply deal in 2007, helping the
supplier "build a formidable presence in the tool industry."
Sears' shares were down 11.2 percent at $8.42 in afternoon
trading on Monday.
Lampert's post comes nearly two months after the company
warned about its ability to continue as a going concern after
years of losses and declining sales.
The CEO, who owns a majority stake in Sears, has been
financing the retailer's operations through his hedge fund ESL
Investments.
"We will take the appropriate legal action to protect our
rights and ensure that One World honors their contract," Lampert
said.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil
D'Silva)