FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
19 小时前
Sears to close 43 more stores to cut costs
#半岛局势
#2017年夏季达沃斯
#中国楼市调控
#人民币汇率
#图片精选
频道
专题
分析师对美元后市看法降温 欧元前景向好
路透调查
分析师对美元后市看法降温 欧元前景向好
焦点：欧盟与日本就自贸协定达成政治协议 针对特朗普政策表明立场
深度分析
焦点：欧盟与日本就自贸协定达成政治协议 针对特朗普政策表明立场
乐视网董事长贾跃亭将辞职 称会还清金融机构、供应商等欠款
中国财经
乐视网董事长贾跃亭将辞职 称会还清金融机构、供应商等欠款
图片视频
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月7日 / 下午5点21分 / 19 小时前

Sears to close 43 more stores to cut costs

2 分钟阅读

CHICAGO, July 7 (Reuters) - Sears Holdings Corp is closing eight of its namesake department stores and 35 Kmart locations as part of its effort to cut costs and square footage to return to profitability, Chief Executive Officer Eddie Lampert said on Friday.

The store closings are in addition to 150 that the company announced in January. Once the largest U.S. retailer, Sears has struggled with years of losses and declining sales as shoppers shift online. The company said in February it would cut costs this year by at least $1 billion.

Shares of Sears were down 3 percent at $7.60 in afternoon trading.

Sears expects to open more smaller-format stores while shrinking its large, less-competitive ones, Lampert wrote in a blog post. (bit.ly/2u03gDc)

"We reached the point in the past 12 months where some of our vendors have reduced their support, thereby placing additional pressure on our business," Lampert said.

Sears suppliers told Reuters in March that they were doubling down on defensive measures, such as reducing shipments and asking for better payment terms, to protect against the risk of nonpayment.

Lampert said on Friday that Sears was on track to meet its cost-cutting targets.

A Sears spokesman declined to say how many jobs would be lost from these store closures. He said employees who are eligible would receive severance and be able to apply for open positions at area Sears or Kmart stores. (Reporting by Richa Naidu; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below