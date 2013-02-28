Sears quarterly profit tops estimates

Feb 28 Retailer Sears Holdings Corp reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit before special items, boosted by lower costs.

The operator of Sears department stores and the Kmart discount chain said its net loss in the fourth quarter narrowed to $489 million, or $4.61 a share, from $2.4 billion, or $22.47 a share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.12 a share. Analysts on average were looking for a profit of 98 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.