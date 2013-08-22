Sears quarterly net loss widens on tepid sales

Aug 22 Sears Holdings Corp, which operates its eponymous department stores and the Kmart discount chain, reported a wider quarterly net loss on Thursday as sales fell at both chains.

The net loss widened to $194 million, or $1.83 a share, from $132 million, or $1.25 a share, a year earlier. Excluding gains on the sale of certain assets and other items, the loss was $1.46 a share, the company said.