Sears quarterly net loss widens on tepid sales

New York Post apologizes after app apparently hacked
April 2 The New York Post apologized early on Sunday hours after its app was apparently hacked with what was reported to be alerts about President Donald Trump.
Aug 22 Sears Holdings Corp, which operates its eponymous department stores and the Kmart discount chain, reported a wider quarterly net loss on Thursday as sales fell at both chains.
The net loss widened to $194 million, or $1.83 a share, from $132 million, or $1.25 a share, a year earlier. Excluding gains on the sale of certain assets and other items, the loss was $1.46 a share, the company said.
April 1 Chicago authorities on Saturday said they had arrested a 14-year-old boy in connection with the sexual assault of a teenage girl by multiple young men that was seen on Facebook Live in March.
SYDNEY, April 2 Investors are ploughing ever more into ethical funds to back their views on issues such as global warming and gender equality, but such investments can be confusingly similar to standard funds, except for higher fees and 'green halo' marketing.