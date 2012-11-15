Sears posts smaller-than-expected quarterly loss

BRIEF-LGI Homes says on track to close more than 4,700 homes in 2017
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
Nov 15 Sears Holdings Corp reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss as it managed costs and maintained a leaner inventory.
Sears' third-quarter net loss from continued operations widened to $498 million, or $4.70 per share, from $410 million, or $3.85 a share, a year earlier.
On an adjusted basis, the loss was $1.99 per share.
Analysts on average had expected a loss of $2.18 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sales fell 6 percent to $8.86 billion, while analysts expected $8.59 billion.
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
March 3 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.