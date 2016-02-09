Sears posts 7.1 pct drop in 4th-qtr sales at established stores

Feb 9 Sears Holdings Corp reported a
7.1 percent drop in sales at established stores during the
holiday quarter compared with a year earlier, and said it would
speed up closures of unprofitable stores in the next few months.
The company estimated sales of $7.3 billion for the three
months ended Jan. 31, just short of analysts' average estimate
of $7.43 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sears said it planned to cut costs by $550 million-$650
million in 2016, depending on overall volume of sales.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Sriraj Kalluvila)