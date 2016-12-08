Sears Holdings revenue falls for 20th quarter in a row

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 8 Retailer Sears Holdings Corp reported a 12.5 percent drop in revenue, marking its 20th straight quarterly decline, due to lower sales at its Kmart and Sears outlets as well as fewer stores in operation.
Total revenue fell to $5.03 billion in the third quarter ended Oct. 29 from $5.75 billion a year earlier.
Sales at stores open at least a year fell 7.4 percent.
Net loss attributable to Sears' shareholders widened to $748 million, or $6.99 per share, from $454 million, or $4.26 per share, a year earlier.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan and Siddharth Cavale in Bengaluru,)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.