UPDATE 2-Sears posts first quarterly profit in nearly 2 years on cost cuts

(Adds details, updates shares)
May 25 Sears Holdings Corp reported its
first quarterly profit in nearly two years, helped by the
retailer's $1.25 billion cost-cutting plan, amid doubts about
its ability to continue as a going concern.
The company's shares were up 7 percent in light premarket
trading on Thursday.
However, sales continued its years-long decline, hurt by
lower demand for groceries, apparel and home appliances at Sears
and Kmart stores.
Sears, once the largest U.S. retailer, has been struggling
to adjust to the changing retail landscape and rising
competition from Wal-Mart Stores Inc, Target Corp
and Amazon.com Inc.
The company said in April it expected a net profit of
between $185 million and $285 million for the first quarter,
through a cost-cutting plan, which included store closures and
cutting management jobs.
Sales at Sears' U.S. stores open more than a year fell 12.4
percent, while at Kmart it fell 11.2 percent in the first
quarter ended April 29.
Net income attributable to Sears' shareholders was $244
million, or $2.28 per share, compared with a loss of $471
million, or $4.41 per share, a year earlier.
The company's profit in the quarter was boosted by sale of
Craftsman tools brand to Stanley Black & Decker Inc in
March for an upfront payment of $525 million.
Excluding such one-time items, the company reported a net
loss of $2.15 per share.
Revenue fell 20.3 percent to $4.30 billion.
Sears, which has been closing stores and divesting
businesses for years to cope with falling sales and a growing
debt pile, warned in March about its ability to continue as a
going concern.
Sears' shares were up at $8.00 in premarket trading. Up to
Wednesday's close, the stock had fallen 18 percent since the
retailer raised going concern doubts.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Savio D'Souza and Arun Koyyur)