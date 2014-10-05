INSIGHT-Sears: Why the troubled chain's vendors are worried

| CHICAGO
CHICAGO Oct 5 Sears Holdings Corp.'s
deepening financial troubles have forced insurers and banks to
raise the cost of guaranteeing payment to vendors, rattling the
retailer's supply chain as the company heads into the key
holiday season.
The move by these financial intermediaries -- in an opaque
but vital quarter of the retail business where makers of goods
ranging from apparel to TVs seek to insure they get paid --
comes in the wake of unusual steps Sears has taken to raise cash
for operations. In the past three weeks, the retailer twice has
turned to its billionaire CEO Eddie Lampert's hedge fund for a
cash infusion -- first as the anchor on a $400 million loan and
then again Thursday as a buyer for most of its stake in the
ailing Sears Canada. Sears aims to raise $380 million
with that deal.
Sears spokesman Chris Brathwaite said the company is on
track to raise $1.45 billion this year, a sign of its "financial
flexibility" and capacity to meet its obligations. He said the
company has the financial resources to work directly with
vendors and that there has not been a significant impact on its
supplier relationships following the events of the past few
weeks.
CASH FLOW CONCERNS
Suppliers, however, have become increasingly concerned about
the company's financial strength. The retailer, which oversees
some 2,300 Sears and Kmart stores, has lost about $6 billion
since 2012 and its margins are far below the industry average.
To protect themselves from the risk of non-payment,
suppliers sometimes will buy insurance on their receivables. In
more extreme cases, they purchase a derivatives contract, called
a put option, that pays out if the company defaults. With
concerns about Sears' cash flow on the rise, insurers have
sharply reduced coverage. And put options have become so costly
they no longer make economic sense for some suppliers.
Large underwriters of credit insurance - vendors'
conventional first line of defense against nonpayment --
essentially have stopped offering coverage on Sears for new
clients, insurance brokers said. Euler Hermes Group,
one of the top underwriters, told clients this week that it was
cancelling coverage for new shipments, said a person informed of
the new policy. Euler Hermes declined to confirm those
cancellations, but said it was closely monitoring the situation.
A senior executive at Atradius, another large underwriter,
said Sears' recent fundraising had not eased his concerns about
the business.
"We have contracted our cover to where we are comfortable
for the moment but we will continue to monitor the situation
because everyone knows it is not a comfortable one," said David
Huey, president of the insurer's U.S. operations.
In the market for put options, the price of a so-called
"accounts receivable put" was quoted by an underwriter at 295
basis points on Sept 26. That is up some 50 percent since the
$400 million loan from Lampert's hedge fund was announced on
Sept. 15, a person familiar with recent market pricing said.
The Lampert loan worried investors in part because it was
secured by 25 properties, whereas previous short-term funding
from Lampert had been unsecured.
The put price quoted Sept. 26 means a vendor would be paying
35 percent of the value of shipped goods on an annualized basis
merely for payment protection. By comparison, a put on
receivables owed by rival chain JC Penney Co. was
priced under 100 basis points.
FEWER OPTIONS
The put option has "sky-rocketed into the uneconomical
range", said Marc Wagman, managing director of Aequus Trade
Credit, whose clients include Sears vendors. "Sears suppliers in
this case have few options".
Wagman said some of his clients are reconsidering whether
they can afford the risk of selling to Sears.
Brathwaite, the Sears spokesman, said he believed put prices
and other insurance reflect "perception rather than reality" and
that providers of these financial products can use "false
information to their advantage".
This is not the first time vendors have faced a spike in the
cost of put options on Sears. The price jumped above 300 basis
points in early 2012, an underwriting source said, amid worries
about Sears' deteriorating earnings performance.
Lampert at the time took measures interpreted as a sign
he was worried about the supply chain. His hedge fund bought a
stake in receivable put option agreements from an undisclosed
financial institution.
Sears referred questions about the 2012 option purchase, and
whether similar action might be taken again, to Lampert's fund,
ESL Investments. ESL did not respond to a request for comment.
To be sure, there are no outward signs of vendors cutting
ties with Sears as insurance and other hedges dry up. An
executive whose firm supplies small ticket plastic items to
Sears said he is continuing to do business now without financial
protection. "Getting any kind of insurance has been difficult
for months now," the executive said.
Adds another supplier: In the short term, "we'll take some
risk to support them" with or without credit insurance. The long
term: The vendor may have no choice but to hold back shipments.
"As of today, it's o.k.," he added.
If Sears has a poor holiday quarter there is a risk
suppliers will start reducing exposure in 2015, insurance
brokers and analysts said.
Suppliers long have turned to factoring companies,
which purchase invoices at a discounted price and profit if they
receive payment from the retailer. But factors, too, according
to sources, have scaled back on coverage to Sears' vendors. CIT
Group, the largest factoring company, declined to
comment.
"Eventually their suppliers are going to say, 'If I can't
get it factored, if I can't get it credit insured, then I'm
going to stop selling product,'" said Donald Harkey, a senior
executive at insurance broker Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.
Sears said that less than 3 percent of its gross inventory
involved factoring companies. "It's a very, very small
percentage of our overall business," Brathwaite said.
LOOKING AHEAD
Still, Sears stock has rebounded about 10 percent since
news of the stake sale in Sears Canada on Thursday. But Wagman
of Aequus Trade said that he was concerned that the capital
infusion would not be enough to ease vendors' concerns.
With vendors on edge, performance in the upcoming fourth
quarter, to be announced in February, could prove critical, some
analysts said. Sears lost $358 million in the last holiday
season quarter and hasn't turned a profit during the industry's
key selling season since 2011.
"This year I think they are good," said Evan Mann, a senior
analyst at debt research firm Gimme Credit, referring to the
possibility of vendors reducing exposure to Sears in 2014. "But
if they have a really bad Christmas and liquidity looks bad at
the end of the year, next year could be problematic."
