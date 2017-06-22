Sears Canada to end pension payments-court filing

NEW YORK, June 22 Sears Canada Inc
plans to file a motion with a Canadian court to request
permission to suspend certain monthly payments to its pension
plan because it is running low on cash, according to a court
filing.
The retailer, which filed for bankruptcy Thursday, also
intends to stop payments to a post-retirement benefit plan
providing retirees with life insurance and medical and dental
benefits, according to the filing. Sears Canada is current on
the payments for the pension and post-retirement benefit plan
now.
The company also said in the filing that all 32 of the
Corbeil appliance stores are expected to remain operational
during the insolvency. Corbeil has a separate management
structure from the rest of Sears Canada, according to the
filing.
(Reporting by Jessica DiNapoli)