UPDATE 1-Sears Canada says to focus on strongest categories

TORONTO, April 17 Hard-pressed Sears Canada Inc
will focus on strengths such as appliance and tool
sales under its three-year turnaround plan, Chief Executive
Calvin McDonald told the company's annual meeting in Toronto on
Tuesday.
McDonald was appointed CEO of the Toronto-listed company,
majority-owned by U.S. retailer Sears Holdings Corp, in
June. Parts of his strategy have been trickling out since the
summer, but the meeting marked the first time that McDonald laid
out more detailed plans to investors.
"It will take three years to transform Sears Canada," he
told Reuters after the meeting. "But the team has made very good
progress, and we're on plan."
The department store chain has been struggling to attract
customers, and sales at established stores fell 7.5 percent in
the last fiscal year, which ended Jan. 29. McDonald said in
February that the company was disappointed with its 2011
results.
McDonald said on Tuesday that four stores are now being
renovated and will highlight the chain's strong categories,
which he said include major appliances, mattresses and kitchen
goods.
He said Sears would build its position in appliances by
bringing its Quebec-based Corbeil appliance banner to Ontario,
with four pilot stores opening during the first weeks of June,
July, August and September, respectively.
"Corbeil caters to a different customer. It trades mid- to
high-end appliances. It does not carry Kenmore, and we feel we
cater to a whole new customer," he said.
McDonald also linked recently announced store closures to
the renewed focus on hard goods. Three major downtown locations
in Vancouver, Calgary and Ottawa will close this fall, the
company said in March.
Sales at those outlets have skewed heavily to clothing and
other soft goods - it is not, McDonald said, "the right blend."
McDonald also went out of his way to highlight soft
categories where he believes the chain is strong, however,
including kids' clothes and men's dress wear.
Customer service is another priority. In May, Sears will
launch a new "customer promise," extending its returns periods
and eliminating some restocking fees. In April, 20,000 staff
were trained on "new expectations".
In February, Sears Canada reported a drop of more than 50
percent in quarterly earnings as sales tumbled, but McDonald
said then that the business had begun to stabilize.
Also in February, the chain said it had cut regular prices
on more than 5,000 items in a bid to stay competitive, and would
work to de-clutter stores.
"Customers are telling us that they're seeing the change,
that the stores are more enjoyable to shop, that they are easier
to navigate," said McDonald.