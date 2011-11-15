UPDATE 1-Sears Canada posts Q3 loss

UPDATE 6-Controversial Dakota pipeline to go ahead after Army approval
Nov 15 Retailer Sears Canada posted a third-quarter loss, hurt by excess inventories and restructuring costs.
Sears Canada, which is now 90.4 percent owned by Sears Holdings Corp, posted a net loss of C$46.6 million ($45.8 million), or 44 Canadian cents a share, compared with a profit of C$20.8 million, or 19 Canadian cents, a year ago.
Revenue dropped 7 percent to C$1.11 billion, while same-store sales, or sales at stores opened more than a year, fell 7.8 percent.
The company took a charge of C$45.6 million related to disposition of excess inventories and internal restructuring costs within its home services business unit, it said in a statement.
Shares of Sears Canada, which owns a network of 196 corporate stores, 260 dealer stores and 33 home-improvement showrooms, closed at C$13.05 on Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. ($1 = 1.017 Canadian Dollars) (Reporting by Maneesha Tiwari in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
