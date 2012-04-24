UPDATE 1-Sears Canada to sell Cantrex Group operations

April 24 Sears Canada Inc said it will
sell its Cantrex Group operations to Nationwide Marketing Group
LLC, but retain ownership of Corbeil Electrique Inc.
The department store chain, majority-owned by U.S.-based
Sears Holdings Corp, said last week it will focus on
strengths such as appliance and tool sales under its three-year
turnaround plan.
Sears Canada has also said it will bring its Quebec-based
Corbeil appliance banner to Ontario, with four pilot stores
opening during the first weeks of June, July, August and
September, respectively.
Cantrex was acquired by Sears Canada in 2005 to develop its
merchandising, buying, and logistics services in the furniture
and appliance sectors. The buy added Corbeil to the Sears
portfolio.
Sears Canada expects the deal to close by the end of the
month, it said in a statement.
The company's shares were trading at C$13.51 on Tuesday on
the Toronto Stock Exchange.