UPDATE 1-Sears Canada records loss amid sales decline

Israel's Delek agrees to buy Canada's Ithaca Energy
Feb 6 Israel's Delek Group said it had offered $524 million for the 80 percent of shares in Canadian oil producer Ithaca Energy Inc it does not already own in an agreed takeover bid.
TORONTO Aug 16 Retailer Sears Canada Inc (SCC.TO) reported a quarterly net loss on Tuesday, compared with a profit a year before, as sales at its established stores continued to drop amid heightened competition.
The company's second-quarter net loss was C$2.7 million ($2.7 million), or 3 Canadian cents a share, compared with net earnings of C$20.5 million, or 19 Canadian cents a share, a year earlier.
Sales at its stores open for at least a year fell 5.8 percent. Revenue fell 5.3 percent to C$1.15 billion.
U.S. parent Sears Holdings Corp (SHLD.O) owns a 93 percent stake in Sears Canada, according to Thomson Reuters data. ($1=0.99 Canadian) (Reporting by S. John Tilak, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
* Ithaca Energy - Entered into definitive agreement with Delek group of cash takeover bid for all common shares of Ithaca not currently owned by Delek for C$1.95 per share
DUBAI, Feb 6 Most stock markets in the Gulf moved little in early trade on Monday because of flat global equity markets and crude oil prices, but Dubai outperformed on the back of advances in mid-to-large sized companies.