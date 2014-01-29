Sears Canada to cut 624 jobs

Jan 29 Struggling department store operator Sears Canada Inc said it would cut 624 jobs as it reorganizes its business.

The job cuts will primarily affect mid-tier employees within its full-line stores, resulting in an average reduction of five employees per store, the company said on Wednesday.

Sears Canada, controlled by Sears Holdings Corp, said earlier in January it would cut 7 percent of its workforce.

At that time the company said it would have about 20,000 employees after the planned jobs cuts.