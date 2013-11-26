版本:
Sears Canada to slash 800 jobs in services units, head office

TORONTO Nov 26 Sears Canada Inc is laying off nearly 800 employees as it overhauls its repair services and parts businesses and makes further staffing cuts at its head office, the department store chain said on Tuesday.

The company, which is 51 percent-owned by Sears Holdings Corp, said 712 jobs will be cut from its services divisions and an additional 79 eliminated at the head office.

