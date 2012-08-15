Sears Canada loss widens on lower weekend sales

UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
Aug 15 Retailer Sears Canada Inc reported a wider second-quarter loss on a drop in sales at its outdoor power equipment category and lower sales over the weekend.
The company, majority-owned by Sears Holdings Corp said net loss for the quarter ended July 28 was C$9.8 million ($9.88 million), or 10 Canadian cents per share, compared with a loss of C$200,000, or break even per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell 9 percent to C$1.05 billion for the quarter. Sales at established stores, a key measure for retailers, fell 7.1 percent.
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.