REFILE-Sears Canada profit falls on weak hardware sales

Feb 27 Canadian department store chain Sears Canada Inc said its fourth-quarter profit fell 3 percent on lower sales of hardware and home electronic goods.

Net earnings fell to C$39.9 million, or 39 Canadian cents per share, from C$41 million, or 39 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
