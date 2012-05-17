版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 17日 星期四 18:25 BJT

Sears to partially spin off Canada business

May 17 Sears Holdings Corp said on Thursday that it planned to spin off its Canadian arm into a separate company and sell a large part of its stake.

Sears currently owns about 95 percent of Sears Canada and would still hold about 51 percent after the spinoff, which it expects to complete this year.

Sears said it could further reduce its Sears Canada stake after the spinoff.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐