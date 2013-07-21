版本:
TABLE-Vital stats on SE Asian oilfield services firms

July 22 Following are key financial data on top
Malaysian and Singaporean oil and gas services firms:
 
     Name       Ticker     Market Cap   Net Fixed Assets   Growth in  Forward PE  Debt to
                           (in $mlns)     (in $ mlns)      Fixed                  Equity
                                                           Assets                 ratio
                                           2012      2011                                 
 SapuraKencana                7661.63   1610.09    919.48     75.11%       20.17      1.17
 Bumi Armada                  3663.22   1548.35   1325.29     16.83%       19.55      0.75
 Dayang                        840.41     87.44     77.78     12.43%       13.02       0.1
 Scomi Energy                  510.13     167.5    138.54     20.90%       16.59      0.75
 Wah Seong                     457.47    156.44     161.4     -3.07%        15.1      0.78
 Perisai                       452.56    179.97    157.98     13.92%       13.09      0.56
 Alam Maritim                  341.49    177.67    183.48     -3.16%       12.56      1.16
 Perdana Pet                   302.33     155.1    135.04     14.86%       14.91      0.51
 TH Heavy                      235.25     48.07     88.13    -45.45%        n/a       0.64
 KNM Group                     214.04     283.3    234.96     20.58%       12.46      0.52
                                                                                          
 Ezion Holding                1606.68    793.39    270.88    192.90%        9.54      1.05
 Ezra Holdings                 738.88   1167.51   1004.16     16.27%       10.16      1.12
 Nam Cheong                    409.00     49.96     40.30     23.97%        7.60      0.75
 Jaya Holdings                 375.75    419.84    313.85     33.77%        8.86      0.23
 Swiber                        347.75    677.88    552.89     22.61%        5.74      1.71
 Dyna-Mac                      322.13     81.89     59.59     37.42%       12.97         0
 Kreuz                          300.3    109.33     89.36     22.35%        6.26      0.17
 CH Offshore                   235.85    147.61    174.72    -15.51%         n/a         0
 Falcon Energy                 221.08    188.15    173.34      8.54%         n/a      0.78
                                                                                  
 Mermaid                          210    348.24    357.81     -2.67%        9.47      0.32
                                                                                          
 Schlumberger                96531.34     14780     12993     13.75%       14.09      0.31
