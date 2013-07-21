TABLE-Vital stats on SE Asian oilfield services firms

July 22 Following are key financial data on top Malaysian and Singaporean oil and gas services firms: Name Ticker Market Cap Net Fixed Assets Growth in Forward PE Debt to (in $mlns) (in $ mlns) Fixed Equity Assets ratio 2012 2011 SapuraKencana 7661.63 1610.09 919.48 75.11% 20.17 1.17 Bumi Armada 3663.22 1548.35 1325.29 16.83% 19.55 0.75 Dayang 840.41 87.44 77.78 12.43% 13.02 0.1 Scomi Energy 510.13 167.5 138.54 20.90% 16.59 0.75 Wah Seong 457.47 156.44 161.4 -3.07% 15.1 0.78 Perisai 452.56 179.97 157.98 13.92% 13.09 0.56 Alam Maritim 341.49 177.67 183.48 -3.16% 12.56 1.16 Perdana Pet 302.33 155.1 135.04 14.86% 14.91 0.51 TH Heavy 235.25 48.07 88.13 -45.45% n/a 0.64 KNM Group 214.04 283.3 234.96 20.58% 12.46 0.52 Ezion Holding 1606.68 793.39 270.88 192.90% 9.54 1.05 Ezra Holdings 738.88 1167.51 1004.16 16.27% 10.16 1.12 Nam Cheong 409.00 49.96 40.30 23.97% 7.60 0.75 Jaya Holdings 375.75 419.84 313.85 33.77% 8.86 0.23 Swiber 347.75 677.88 552.89 22.61% 5.74 1.71 Dyna-Mac 322.13 81.89 59.59 37.42% 12.97 0 Kreuz 300.3 109.33 89.36 22.35% 6.26 0.17 CH Offshore 235.85 147.61 174.72 -15.51% n/a 0 Falcon Energy 221.08 188.15 173.34 8.54% n/a 0.78 Mermaid 210 348.24 357.81 -2.67% 9.47 0.32 Schlumberger 96531.34 14780 12993 13.75% 14.09 0.31