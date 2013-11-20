版本:
BRIEF-Seaspan's public offering priced at $22 per share

Nov 20 Seaspan Corp : * Announces pricing of 3,500,000 class a common share public offering * Says public offering priced at $22.00 per share * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
