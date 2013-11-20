版本:
BRIEF-Seaspan down 7.9 percent premarket; plans 3.5 million share public offering

NEW YORK Nov 20 Seaspan Corp : * Down 7.9 percent to $21.57 in premarket; plans 3.5 million share public offering
