UPDATE 2-Seat PG asks bondholders for more time to pay coupon

By Natalie Harrison

Nov 29 Italian directory firm Seat Pagine Gialle PGIT.MI will not pay a 52 million euro coupon on its 1.3 billion euro subordinated Lighthouse bond on Wednesday, it said late on Tuesday.

The company's board is now asking Lighthouse bondholders to agree to postpone the coupon until mid December, after discussions between stakeholders failed to result in a consensual restructuring, Seat PG said in a statement.

The failure to pay the coupon following a 30-day grace period is a default, but if the Lighthouse bondholders agree on the extension, the company may avoid insolvency under Italian laws, a source close to the matter told IFR earlier on Tuesday.

It is not clear whether the default will trigger a payment under credit default swap contracts.

The term sheet was approved by more than 75 percent of the Lighthouse bondholders, but they did not sign a lock-up agreement. A unanimous approval was not reached with senior lenders, and they have also asked for more time for discussions with their credit committee, Seat PG said.

All the private equity shareholders are keen for a successful restructuring to be achieved, a source close to the matter told IFR.

If the Lighthouse bondholders agree to the coupon postponement, the Seat board is asking that all parties agree on the conditions proposed in the Lighthouse term sheet by Dec. 14. (Reporting by Natalie Harrison, additional reporting by Michel Rose in Milan)