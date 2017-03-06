FDA lifts hold on Seattle Genetics drug trials

BRIEF-Avnet consolidates distribution centres
* New facility will consolidate Avnet's distribution centres in Hong Kong and Shenzhen from four to one Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 6 Seattle Genetics Inc said on Monday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had lifted the clinical hold on several early stage studies testing its experimental cancer drug.
The FDA imposed the clinical hold following the deaths of four people in trials testing the company's experimental cancer drug, vadastuximab talirine, Seattle Genetics said on Dec. 27. (Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
May 25 Jse: Oml - Old Mutual Plc Annual General Meeting
SHANGHAI, May 25 Google's artificial intelligence program, AlphaGo, beat Chinese Go master Ke Jie for a second time on Thursday, taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in a best of three series meant to test the limits of computers in taking on humans at complex tasks.