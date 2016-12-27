UPDATE 2-FDA places some Seattle Genetics drug trials on hold after 4 deaths

(Adds details, analyst comment, updates shares)
Dec 27 Seattle Genetics Inc said four
people had died in trials testing its experimental cancer drug,
prompting the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to impose a
clinical hold on several early-stage studies.
The company's shares fell as much as 15.7 percent to $52.18.
Six patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML), a type of
blood cancer, have been identified with liver toxicity and four
have died, the company said on Tuesday.
The company is working with the FDA to identify whether the
drug is the cause of the toxicity.
The clinical holds on these early-stage AML trials have been
initiated to evaluate the potential risk of liver toxicity in
patients who were treated with the drug and underwent a stem
cell transplant either before or after the treatment.
"This outcome does place risk on whether the program is able
to continue", Guggenheim Partners' Tony Butler said.
The toxicity is "most likely drug dependent", and the
company should consider reducing the dose or dosing intervals to
see if that changes things, he added.
However, Needham & Co's Chad Messer cautioned investors not
to overreact noting that liver toxicity is a known side effect
of stem cell transplantation.
The drug, vadastuximab talirine, has been evaluated in more
than 300 patients, and will continue to be tested in an ongoing
late-stage study in older AML patients, the company said.
The drug, which has been granted orphan drug designation by
both the U.S. FDA and the European Union for the treatment of
AML, is also being tested in patients with myelodysplastic
syndrome, another form of blood cancer.
AML is a type of blood and bone marrow cancer that affects
the growth of immature blood cells. The disease is most common
among adults and tends to increase with age.
About 19,950 new cases of AML will occur in the United
States in 2016, killing some 10,430, estimates the American
Cancer Society.
Seattle Genetics, which already has an FDA-approved lymphoma
drug called Advetris, has been previously considered a takeover
target.
Up to Friday's close, stock had risen about 52 pct in the
last six months.
(Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel
and Shounak Dasgupta)